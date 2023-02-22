FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 105 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $30,753,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

GD stock opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

