FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 607 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,992. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.