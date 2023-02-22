FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 85,454 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,454 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

