First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of FCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 149,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,823. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
