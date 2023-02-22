First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 149,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,823. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 970.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 217,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 197,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 175,034 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

