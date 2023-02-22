Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$903.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.63 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. 1,444,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $2,964,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $22,299,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.