FlatQube (QUBE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.96 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00012653 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $44.96 million and approximately $21,213.69 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00417865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.80 or 0.27680106 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.950773 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,239.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

