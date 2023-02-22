FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $34.66

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $33.60. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 453,659 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.