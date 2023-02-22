Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Trading Down 3.7%

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $32.92. Approximately 60,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 73,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

