Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 5.3 %
NYSE FBIN opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
