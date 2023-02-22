Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE FBIN opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

