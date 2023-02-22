Frax Price Index Share Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and $1.21 million worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00008571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

