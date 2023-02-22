Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.7 %

FME stock traded down €0.66 ($0.70) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.16 ($39.53). The stock had a trading volume of 785,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 52-week high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

