FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $111.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.99. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

