Gagnon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 576,206 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 576,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000. Heron Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.6% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Heron Therapeutics Profile

HRTX opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for acute care and oncology patients. Its product portfolio includes SUSTOL, CINVANTI, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.