Gagnon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gagnon Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,114 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences comprises 6.2% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,680 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $11,756,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

