Gagnon Advisors LLC Sells 10,350 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Gagnon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Five9 comprises about 3.8% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Five9 worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Five9 by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 29,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,480,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Five9

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

