Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 14,465 Shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. LL Flooring comprises approximately 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 4.65% of LL Flooring worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth about $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LL Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LL Flooring by 518.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 4,788.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get LL Flooring alerts:

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About LL Flooring

Separately, StockNews.com cut LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.