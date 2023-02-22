Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $115.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.95.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

