Gagnon Securities LLC Buys 606 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

RRC stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

