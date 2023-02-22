Gagnon Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 2.43% of CNFinance worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CNFinance by 2,386.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CNFinance by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 480.28 and a quick ratio of 436.12.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. CNFinance had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

