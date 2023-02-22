Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,684 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sema4 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,554.
Sema4 Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.
Sema4 Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.