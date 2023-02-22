Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,684 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Sema4 were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sema4 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sema4 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland acquired 185,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,554.

Sema4 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.61. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sema4 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sema4 Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.