Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 174,448 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,448 shares during the quarter. Freshworks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Freshworks by 1,713.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 50.6% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,283,341 shares of company stock worth $18,904,547 and sold 619,858 shares worth $9,887,547. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

