Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Gagnon Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 6.4% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Air Lease worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,417.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.57%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

