Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 80,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $420,501. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

