Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 31.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,825,000 after acquiring an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Gartner by 31.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Gartner by 243.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $338.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.43. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $13,609,902. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

