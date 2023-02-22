Gaurav Shah Sells 12,194 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $232,417.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

RCKT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 521,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

