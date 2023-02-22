GB Group (LON:GBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 335 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.52) to GBX 335 ($4.03) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

GBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 480 ($5.78) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GB Group stock traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.19) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 314.40 ($3.79). 1,813,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 340.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 662.50 ($7.98). The company has a market cap of £793.56 million and a PE ratio of 31,440.00.

In related news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £99,487.08 ($119,806.21).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

