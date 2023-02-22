Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.14. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.07, with a volume of 22,875 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock has a market cap of C$158.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

