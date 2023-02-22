Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.38.
Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
