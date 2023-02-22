Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $55,337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,978,000 after buying an additional 455,873 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

