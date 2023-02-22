Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.
Global Industrial Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of GIC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of Global Industrial
Global Industrial Company Profile
Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Industrial (GIC)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.