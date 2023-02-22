Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Global Industrial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of GIC opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global Industrial by 255.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global Industrial by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Industrial by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Industrial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

