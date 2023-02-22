Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.09% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 3,375.3% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 427,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

