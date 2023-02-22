GMX (GMX) Price Reaches $73.26 on Top Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. GMX has a total market cap of $621.58 million and $13.90 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $73.26 or 0.00307505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,975,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,484,361 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.