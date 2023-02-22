Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JUST traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $66.27.

