Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$223.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,921. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3,123.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

