Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance
Shares of GRNT stock remained flat at $6.60 on Wednesday. 26,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,695. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
