Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $9.31. Grifols shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 183,230 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

