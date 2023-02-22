Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $10.32

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.32, but opened at $9.31. Grifols shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 183,230 shares.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.02) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
