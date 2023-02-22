Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $9.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.