GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.75

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,481 ($17.83) on Wednesday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,406.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87. The company has a market cap of £60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27.
In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.06) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,834.54). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 798 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.50) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,963.08). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
