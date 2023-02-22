Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.69. 14,448,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,764,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

