Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $33.65 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LMT traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $478.60. 174,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.34 and a 200-day moving average of $452.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

