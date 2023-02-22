Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $35.90 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $204.31. 499,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $200.09 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

