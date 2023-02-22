Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $37.55 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $745.91. The company had a trading volume of 54,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,087. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $734.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

