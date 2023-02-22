Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $39,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $52,432,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Shares of AEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. 474,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,997. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

