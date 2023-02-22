Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.01. 1,503,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $278.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.