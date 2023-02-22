Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,340 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $49,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 391,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

