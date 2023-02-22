GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $35.56 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $35.56 million and approximately $14,166.67 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004510 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.