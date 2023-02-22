GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

GXO opened at $49.01 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $84.45. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

