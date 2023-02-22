H2O DAO Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and $197,187.56 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00417343 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,666.01 or 0.27645556 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

According to CryptoCompare, "A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits."

