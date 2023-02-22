Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.62

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.62 and last traded at $37.62, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a market cap of $607.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

