HBK Investments L P Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 435,620 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

