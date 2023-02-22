HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after buying an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

D stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

